PM Modi, Austrian Chancellor advocate for collaborative peace efforts in Ukraine

Vienna [Austria], July 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer have expressed strong support for collective efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

PM Modi is visiting Austria for a day-long State visit, the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the leaders emphasised that any resolution must be consistent with international law and the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter.

"Concerning the war in Ukraine, both leaders supported any collective effort to facilitate a peaceful resolution consistent with international law and the UN Charter," the statement read. The leaders underscored the importance of achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace, which they believe requires bringing together all stakeholders involved in the conflict.

The joint statement highlighted the necessity for a sincere and earnest engagement between the two primary parties to the conflict. "Both sides believe that achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine requires bringing together all stakeholders and a sincere and earnest engagement between the two parties to the conflict," the statement continued.

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Nehammer reaffirmed their commitment to diplomatic solutions and stressed the need for a concerted international effort to address the situation in Ukraine. They called on the international community to support initiatives aimed at fostering dialogue and reconciliation.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi underscored the importance of "dialogue and diplomacy" in resolving global conflicts, particularly the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"I have told earlier also, this is not the time for war," said PM Modi addressing the India-Austria joint press statement.

His remarks came after delegation-level talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna.

"We won't be able to find solution to problems in the Warfield. Wherever it is, killing of innocent people is unacceptable. India and Austria emphasize dialogue and diplomacy, and for that, we are together ready to give any support required," PM Modi also said.

The issue of killings of children during conflicts was also featured prominently in PM Modi's bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

PM Modi said that it is heart-wrenching when innocent children die adding that everyone who believes in humanity is hurt when there is a loss of lives.

The same day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, which he termed as a devastating blow to peace efforts.

Zelenskyy took to social media platform X to post that on the same day 37 people, including three children, were killed and 170 others were injured due to Russia's missile strike at the largest children's hospital in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor