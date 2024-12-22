PM Modi discusses roadmap to strengthen ties with Kuwaiti PM, invites him to visit India

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, discussed deepening cooperation between the two countries, and also invited a Kuwaiti delegation to visit India and look at new opportunities in the fields of energy, defence, pharma and other sectors.

The two leaders discussed a roadmap to strengthen the strategic partnership in areas including political, trade, investment, energy, defence, security, health, education, technology, cultural, and people-to-people ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"They emphasized on deepening economic cooperation between the two countries. Prime Minister invited a delegation comprising the Kuwaiti Investment Authority and other stakeholders to visit India to look at new opportunities in the fields of energy, defence, medical devices, pharma, food parks, among others. The leaders also discussed cooperation in traditional medicine and agricultural research. They welcomed the recent signing of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) under which new Joint Working Groups in the areas of trade, investment, education, technology, agriculture, security and culture have been set up in addition to the existing JWGs on Health, Manpower and Hydrocarbons," the statement added.

The leaders witnessed the signing and exchange of bilateral agreements and MoUs after the talks. These included an MoU on Defence Cooperation, a Cultural Exchange Programme, an Executive Program on Cooperation in the Field of Sports and the Framework Agreement on Kuwait joining the International Solar Alliance.

Prime Minister invited the Prime Minister of Kuwait to visit India, the statement added.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Held fruitful discussions with HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister of Kuwait. Our talks covered the full range of India-Kuwait relations, including trade, commerce, people-to-people ties and more. Key MoUs and Agreements were also exchanged, which will add strength to bilateral relations."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day official visit to Kuwait, and emplaned for New Delhi on Sunday.

Visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, PM Modi held multiple engagements and held discussions to further deepen the India-Kuwait ties.

