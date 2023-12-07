PM Modi extends Hanukkah greetings to Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu

New Delhi [India], December 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Hanukkah greetings to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Hanukkah Sameach! I extend my warmest greetings to our Jewish friends in India and around the world on the occasion of Hanukkah."

"May this festival bring peace, hope and brightness in everybody's lives. @netanyahu" PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also wished her counterpart, Isaac Herzog, as well as the people of Israel, a Hanukkah filled with hope and brightness.

"Chag Hanukkah Sameach President @Isaac_Herzog! Wishing you and the people of Israel a Hanukkah filled with hope and brightness." the President posted on X.

Notably, Hanukkah celebrations begin today. Hanukkah is celebrated around the same time as Christmas; it has nothing to do with the festival.

Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of one day's worth of oil lasting for eight days after Syrian Greeks defiled the Jerusalem Temple before the Maccabees, a group of Jewish soldiers, defeated them.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar also greeted Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on the occasion of Hanukkah.

He said, "Hanukkah greetings to FM @elicoh1, friends in Israel and those celebrating this festival of lights."

"May this festival bring peace, hope and prosperity to all. Chag Sameach!" he added.

Every year, the holiday starts on the 25th of Kislev, the ninth month of the Jewish calendar. Jewish festivals are celebrated on different yearly dates since the Hebrew calendar is based on the lunar cycle, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Usually, Hanukkah begins between the end of November and the end of December.

