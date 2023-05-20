PM Modi holds bilateral with South Korean President; Defence, trade ties discussed

Hiroshima [Japan], May 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol in Japan's Hiroshima, and discussed ways to further strengthen the ties between the two countries as India-South Korea are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The two leaders discussed a range of issues including trade and defence ties between the two nations.

Official Spokesman, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Advancing - Special Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi met @President_KR Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea. Leaders reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties as India-South Korea celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year."

PM Modi and Yoon Suk Yeol also agreed to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, high technology, IT hardware manufacturing, defence, semiconductor, and culture. They also held discussions on India's G20 presidency and South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy.

"Leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in areas of trade & investment, high technology, IT hardware manufacturing, defence, semiconductor, and culture. Also discussed India's G20 presidency and South Korea's Indo-Pacific strategy," Bagchi tweeted.

The Prime Minister's Office said that the meeting between the two leaders was productive and both nations share a warm friendship.

"PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with @President_KR Yoon Suk Yeol. India and the Republic of Korea share a warm friendship and deep rooted cultural linkages. Today's talks focused on ways to further cement this friendship in key developmental sectors," the PMO tweeted.

India-Republic of Korea (RoK) relations have made great strides in recent years and have become truly multidimensional, spurred by a significant convergence of interests, mutual goodwill and high-level exchanges.

India has been invited to the G7 summit as a guest nation and PM Modi is in Hiroshima to attend the same. The meeting of Quad leaders will also take place in Japan.

PM Modi will meet the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday night. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders ever since the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor