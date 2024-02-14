PM Modi Inaugurates BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, marking a historic milestone in the cultural landscape of the region. This monumental event signifies the establishment of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu stone temple, a project that Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for in 2017.

Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Modi extended his thanks to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering support and for providing the land for the construction of the Hindu temple on Tuesday.

Spanning an extensive 27-acre area, the BAPS Mandir is an architectural marvel boasting a prayer hall capable of accommodating 3,000 devotees, along with a community centre, exhibition hall, and other amenities. Constructed in the traditional Nagar style, the temple's foundation stone was laid in April 2019, featuring intricate detailing crafted from 1.80 lakh cubic feet of pink Rajasthan sandstone, 50,000 cubic feet of Italian marble, and 18 lakh bricks.

Standing tall at 108 feet, adorned with seven spires representing each of the UAE's emirates, the temple stands as a testament to architectural brilliance. The intricate design incorporates elements symbolizing the sacred rivers Ganga and Yamuna, while the entrance is adorned with eight idols representing the foundational values of Sanatana Dharma.

Beyond its spiritual significance, the temple complex serves as a cultural hub, featuring various facilities including prayer halls, educational spaces, sports facilities, and thematic gardens. The temple houses seven shrines dedicated to deities from different regions of India, each adorned with intricate carvings reflecting their teachings and stories.

In line with eco-friendly practices, the temple integrates fly ash in its construction, minimizing its carbon footprint. Innovative design elements ensure visitor comfort in all weather conditions, while stringent monitoring systems ensure structural integrity and safety. Following the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Modi is set to address the Indian diaspora in UAE.