PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit on Feb 16
By ANI | Published: February 15, 2022 01:02 PM2022-02-15T13:02:57+5:302022-02-15T13:10:13+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit on February 16 at around 6 pm virtually.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit on February 16 at around 6 pm virtually.
The theme for this year's Summit is "Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future."
World Sustainable Development Summit is TERI's annual flagship event.
The Summit will discuss a wide range of issues including climate change, sustainable production, energy transitions, global commons and resource security, the statement issued by Prime Minister's Office read on Tuesday.
The three-day summit starting on February 16 will be attended by Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, heads of various intergovernmental organizations, Ministers/ Envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app