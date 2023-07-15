PM Modi visits UAE, Burj Khalifa lights up with Indian tricolour

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai was illuminated with the colours of the Indian national flag ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). PM Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi, UAE, today after concluding his two-day visit to France.

In a video, shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, is seen lit up with the Indian tricolour. PM Modi's picture was also displayed on the building along with a text which read, “Welcome honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. After arriving in the UAE, PM Modi said he was looking forward to holding talks with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

In a separate tweet, PM Modi shared a picture of himself sitting with the UAE president. “Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today,” he tweeted on Saturday. In his departure statement, PM Modi said that India and the UAE “are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties.