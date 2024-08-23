PM Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Honor Memory of Children at Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honour the memory of children affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv on Friday, August 23. PM Modi hugged Zelenskyy after meeting him in Kyiv.

#WATCH | PM Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honour the memory of children at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv