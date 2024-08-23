PM Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Honor Memory of Children at Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2024 02:46 PM2024-08-23T14:46:16+5:302024-08-23T14:48:25+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honour the memory of children affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honour the memory of children affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv on Friday, August 23. PM Modi hugged Zelenskyy after meeting him in Kyiv.
#WATCH | PM Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honour the memory of children at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv pic.twitter.com/oV8bbZ8bQh— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024