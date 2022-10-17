PM to open 'Indian Urban Housing Conclave-2022' in Gujarat

New Delhi, Oct 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the "Indian Urban Housing Conclave-2022" in Rajkot on October 19 during his Gujarat visit.

The three-day conclave aims to showcase best practices adopted by states and UTs in the successful implementation of PMAY-U along with the achievements of other urban missions and their roadmap and action plan for driving economic growth and improving the quality of life of people across the country.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is organising the event to provide a platform to all stakeholders to demonstrate their technologies as well as deliberate upon various options of technologies, materials and processes for large scale adoption and mainstreaming in different types of housing construction suitable for different Geo-climatic regions of the country.

The event will witness inauguration of the LightHouse Project (LHP) at Rajkot, Gujarat, national exhibition on innovative construction practices, exhibition on best practices adopted by States/UTs under PMAY-U including Gujarat and deliberations on affordable housing.

Officials said that the event will create an enabling eco-system for further adoption by public and private agencies, research and development and technical institutions, construction agencies, developers, contractors, start-ups and other stakeholders.

As per the Ministry, more than 200 technology providers are expected to showcase their products.

During the event, various dialogues, thematic sessions, and roundtable discussions will be conducted with stakeholders from across the country to discuss, share and learn the progress in transforming urban landscape to take resolve for future urban development in improving 'Ease of Living'.

Various stakeholders including states, technical students, technologists, engineers, architects, developers, entrepreneurs, civil society organisations, start-ups, foreign collaborators, local artisans, will participate in the event.

