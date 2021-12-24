PML-N President foresees Pakistan downfall under Imran Khan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said he foresees Pakistan's downfall and failure under the present Imran Khan government.

"God forbid, if this government is not sent packing, we might see Pakistan's 'Khuda hafiz' -- so gear up," he said while addressing a party function held on the death anniversary of Khwaja Rafique, father of PML-N leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique, according to the News International.

Earlier, Shahbaz Sharif slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its policies

"I had revealed this three years ago that a National Accountability Bureau - Imran Khan Niazi nexus exists. They have mortgaged the country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," he said.

Further, pointing at Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said if the premier liked unveiling projects "so much", he should have informed him, as he would award him a plaque for "unveiling so many plaques".

"Now, the time has come when the people will start grabbing them by their collars," he said.

"Further, PML-N leader and member of the National Assembly Khawaja Asif said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf -led government had tuned "politics into obscenity", as he said Imran Khan "had established some new traditions".

Former Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab will also respond to the local bodies elections in a similar manner. "The romance that the youth had with Imran Khan is now over," he taunted and said their vehicle was punctured and their audios and videos were being leaked, according to News International.

( With inputs from ANI )

