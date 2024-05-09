PoJK administration closes schools before major protest on May 11

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], May 9 : As the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) announced major protests on May 11, the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) administration has ordered to shut all government schools for one week.

Hordes of Pakistani defence personnel have been arriving in PoJK to suppress the upcoming protest. On the other hand, the local leadership of the JAAC has vowed to protest to resolve the issues of the people of POJK.

PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza also raised the same matter, in his statement he mentioned that "POJK is entering into a very volatile situation. The administration of PoJK is preparing to meet the May 11 long march and sit-in at Muzafarabad legislative assembly with violence. The people participating in these protests have always remained peaceful for the past nine months. There has been no incident of violence initiated by these protestors".

"Now the situation is getting out of hand, it is obvious that steps are being taken to crush the civil rights movement. The government schools have been ordered to shut down for one week, and the Defense Frontier Corps and the Punjab Province constabulary have taken their positions in these schools," he added.

He also asserted that the situation in the region is worsening and JAAC has also announced a shutdown strike if the administration uses violence.

"Although the people of PoJK are resilient, they have taken oaths on the graves of their elders, that they will fight against oppression till their last breath. They will not give in until their demands are met. The situation is getting very serious in PoJK and a warning has been issued by the JAAC, stating a shutter-down strike for an indefinite period all across Pakistan if the administration resorts to violence, "he said.

According to the activist, several military trucks carrying personnel have penetrated deep into PoJK for the purpose of crushing the upcoming movement.

