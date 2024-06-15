PoJK residents continue to demand release of political prisoners of Muzzafarabad protests

Kotli [PoJK], June 15 : The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) organised a protest at the Kotli area of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), demanding the administration immediately release the prisoners that were detained during the four-day-long Muzzafarabad protest held last month.

The protestors further stressed that it is high time that the PoJK local administration fulfils its promises, because of which they had attained power after the recent general elections.

However, the current ignorance by the PoJK administration has triggered a wave of domestic and international protests and demonstrations organised by the representatives of the JAAC and the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP).

Salma Hameed, a leader from the Bagh chapter of JAAC and UKPNP, stated at the rally, "In the history of PoJK, there have been several incidents indicating that the government never heard the demands of the general public. But now, after lots of effort, people are aware and awake and are actively demanding their rights from the administration. These administrators, who reached the helm of power with our precious votes and help, used to cause us a lot of harm. While they enjoyed luxuries, we, the people of PoJK, were pushed towards poverty and underdevelopment, and year after year, the situation turned worse."

"However, now we are united, cannot be threatened by violent responses, and will protest to get what is ours," Hameed said.

"The administration has threatened us and has taken control of our resources for their benefit but not anymore," the leader added.

Previously, the region of Pallandri in PoJK had witnessed significant protests organised by JAAC activists.

The demonstration aimed to voice opposition against the reported torture, use of excessive force, and arrests of Kashmiri activists.

The protesters vehemently demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all detained individuals.

Recently, PoJK has seen a surge in the detention of Kashmiri activists, prompting widespread concern and calls for their release.

These arrests have elicited strong reactions from the local populace and drawn attention from human rights organisations.

The motives behind these detentions vary, ranging from political dissent to advocating for the rights of Kashmiris. Such actions highlight the broader issues concerning freedom of expression and civil liberties in the region.

The protests organised by JAAC served as significant expressions of dissent and activism against perceived injustices in PoJK.

JAAC, a political organisation championing various rights and causes, has effectively mobilised residents to voice their grievances through demonstrations and rallies.

However, the detention of Kashmiri activists is just one aspect of a larger pattern of human rights abuses in the region.

Moreover, activists, journalists, and political opponents critical of the government have reportedly faced harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary arrests.

There have also been allegations of censorship and media restrictions in PoJK, further exacerbating concerns about the state of civil liberties in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor