Polish government reshuffles as EU elections draw closer

Warsaw, May 11 Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced a partial government reshuffle, after accepting the resignations of four Ministers who will be running in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

According to the reshuffle plan, outlined by Tusk at a press conference on Friday, Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Marcin Kierwinski, Minister of State Assets Borys Budka, Minister of Culture and National Heritage Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz and Minister of Development and Technology Krzysztof Hetman will be replaced by Tomasz Siemoniak, Jakub Jaworowski, Hanna Wroblewska and Krzysztof Paszyk respectively.

"I expected these Ministers to act efficiently, sometimes toughly. The first months were months of 'crashing the wall'. Now is the time for tidying up," said the Prime Minister as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Although Tusk initially said that the reshuffle would also affect Ministers who had not "optimally utilised" their first few months in their departments, a few days before the announcement he decided that the changes would only apply to candidates for positions in Brussels.

The official inauguration ceremony for the new Ministers will take place on May 13 at the Presidential Palace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor