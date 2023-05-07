Polls suspended in Pakistan's Hyderabad following clash

Karachi [Pakistan], May 7 : The election in Hyderabad's UC 119 of Sindh province has been suspended following a brawl between two groups, ARY reported on Sunday.

As per reports, groups of candidates contesting the election in UC 119 of Hyderabad clashed and in the process, ballot papers and lists were "looted".

On Sunday, by-elections started in vacant seats in local government bodies in 24 districts of Pakistan's Sindh province, including all seven districts of Karachi, The News International reported.

During the clash, the candidates' supporters mistreated the policemen, while the polling staff was also forced to leave the polling. reported ARY News.

Getting information about the clash, the provincial election commissioner and the district returning officer suspended the polling in UC 119 of Hyderabad.

The by-elections are being held across the province for a total of 63 seats, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), The News International reported.

The campaigning for the elections for the contesting candidates concluded on Friday at midnight. The voting for the by-elections started at 8 am and will go on till 5 pm today.

In Karachi, there will be by-elections for 15 vacant seats of ward members as well as the chairs and vice chairs of 11 union committees (UCs).

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which is currently the largest party in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, is followed closely by Jamaat-e-Islami, depending on the outcomes of the 11 UCs, as per The News International.

The 11 UCs in Karachi include UC-4 New Karachi, UC-6 North Nazimabad, and UC-13 New Karachi in District Central; UC-2 Korangi, UC-3 Shah Lateef Town and UC-8 Landhi in District Korangi; UC-1 Orangi, UC-2 Orangi and UC-8 Mominabad in District West; UC-2 Bihar Colony in District South; and UC-2 Baldia in District Keamari.

The PPP had questioned the ECP for holding the by-elections prior to the mayoral elections, arguing that this would set a wrong precedent. The ECP, however, turned down the PPP's demand.

For the by-elections in Sindh, where 434 candidates are running, a total of 449 polling places have been set up. These by-elections in the province are open to more than 690,000 voters, according to The News International.

