Pope Francis admitted to hospital with respiratory infection

Vatican City [Italy], March 30 : Pope Francis is suffering from a respiratory infection and will need to stay in hospital for a "few days," the Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni announced in a statement on Wednesday, CNN reported.

In a statement, Bruni said that Pope Francis in recent days complained of some respiratory difficulties and he was taken to Policlinico A Gemelli for a medical checkup. According to Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the outcome showed respiratory infection.

Earlier in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Matteo Bruni stated that Pope Francis went to Gemelli for previously scheduled checkups, Vatican News reported. Shortly after, the Vatican said that his schedule for Thursday had been cleared "to make space for the continuation of tests should that be necessary," as per the CNN report.

