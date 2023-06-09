Pope Francis "recovering well" from surgery, starts work from hospital

Italy [Rome], June 9 : Following his abdominal surgery, Pope Francis is recovering well and has started working again, the Holy See Press Office said, reported Vatican News.

He has also begun to use an armchair and read newspapers.

Pope Francis on Wednesday underwent a 3-hour laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery which the doctors said was successful.

Providing an update on Pope's continued progress, Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office on Friday said, "The medical team reports that the clinical picture is progressively improving and the post-operative course is regular," as per Vatican News.

"After breakfast, His Holiness began to exercise his mobility, spending most of the morning in an armchair. This allowed him to read the newspapers and start work again."

The Press Office sent out a message to accredited journalists on Friday morning, via Telegram, saying the Pope had another good night and that he rested well.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pope's surgeon, Dr Sergio Alfieri told the media that there were no complications and that the Pope was conscious, alert and joking after the surgery, as per Vatican News.

Dr Alfieri also said that the Pope should eventually be able to resume travelling and his daily routine, but should refrain from lifting heavy objects. So, in a precautionary move, he will stay in the hospital for 5 to 7 days.

Bruni on Thursday afternoon wrote, "His Holiness Pope Francis spent a day resting. The medical staff following the Pontiff's post-operative course reports that he has been fed a liquid diet. His haemodynamic (blood pressure) and respiratory parameters are stable. The postoperative course appears regular."

Earlier on Sunday, Pope Francis condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha's Balasore, where 275 people died and over a thousand were injured.

During the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square, Pope Francis remembered the victims of the train accident. The Pope assured the people of his prayers and expressed his concern for the injured and their families. He prayed, "May our heavenly Father receive the souls of the deceased into his kingdom," according to Vatican News.

"My prayer goes to the many victims of the train accident two days ago (June 2) in India. I express my closeness to the injured and their families," he said.

