Preparations in full swing for 'Modi&US' event in New York

Uniondale (New York) [US] September 20 : Preparations are in full swing for the event at the Nassau Veterans Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on September 22, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian community.

The mega-event, 'Modi&US', has garnered widespread interest from across the country and around the globe. Registration for the volunteer-run event was a complex multistage process, first engaging Indian American community organisations nationwide to join as Welcome Partners with pre-registration to get free passes for their members, and then a general registration process.

Special invites were also sent to many prominent members and friends of the Indian American diaspora. Ganesh Ramakrishnan, a key organiser mobilising volunteers for the upcoming Modi&US event, said, "The excitement is palpable and the sheer volume of people working together to make this event a success in really impressive."

Over 25,000 attendees registered for the 13,000+ available seats. The event garnered over 500 community organisations from over 40 states joining as Welcome Partners within the first 48 hours of registration opening. The event is at capacity and sold out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from September 21 to 23, during which he will take part in the Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He will address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22 in New York.

Leading up to Prime Minister Modi's keynote address, Modi&US will feature two stages this year. The main stage will showcase Echoes of India: A Journey of Art and Tradition featuring close to 400 nationally and internationally known artists, including Grammy award nominee, Chandrika Tandon, STAR Voice of India winner and Indian superstar, Aishwarya Majumdar, Instagram's Dancing Dad, Ricky Pond, and singing sensation, Rex DSouuza, in a seamless experience of India's cultural riches.

The outer stage will showcase unique community-led performances by 100+ performers, engaging attendees as they enter the coliseum. From classical to folk, fusion to funky, the cultural program is sure to delight everyone.

Sai Sagar Patnaik, the Director of the cultural show. "Just like our Welcome Partners and attendees, the program celebrates India's diversity with dances and music from the four corners of India and everything in between."

Preparations by 350 volunteers from 14 states are in full swing across various organisational areas, with communication ramped up to keep every section of the community informed. There has also been a spontaneous outpouring of support from across the community, with many organisations coming forward to contribute in various ways.

Over 150 media professionals representing over 85 television, print and online outlets, will be in attendance to cover the event.

With a tagline of "Progress Together," Modi&US is a celebration of India and the US and the Indian ethos, which views the world as one family, diversity as a strength, and the wellbeing of all people and the planet as an inspiration for building a better world together.

Harry Singh, Reception Committee co-chair, said, "I am deeply honoured to be part of this inspiring celebration that shines a light on the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture and the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans."

He added, "It's not just an opportunity to share our rich heritage with the world, but also to convene our broad and diverse community, inspire friendship between our home and our country of origin, and foster a brighter future for all."

