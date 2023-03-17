President Murmu holds telephonic conversation with Nepali counterpart Poudel, discuss ways to further advance bilateral cooperation

New Delhi [India], March 17 : President Droupadi Murmu on Friday held telephonic converation with her Nepali counterpart Ram Chandra Poudel and congratulated on his election as the next president of Nepal and discussed ways to further advance bilateral cooperation.

"The President, who is presently on tour in Kerala, called up President Paudel and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President of Nepal. Both Presidents noted the unique and multifaceted relations between India and Nepal. They also discussed ways to further advance bilateral cooperation and strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between the peoples of our two countries," read Rashtrapati Bhavan press release.

President Murmu expressed confidence that under the guidance of President Paudel, India-Nepal bilateral relations would reach even greater heights.

As close and friendly neighbours, India and Nepal enjoy cordial and multifaceted relations, characterized by deep civilizational, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

Stating that several years have witnessed bilateral relations achieving significant progress in a variety of areas, bringing mutual benefit to the two peoples, she expressed her confidence that, under Poudel's able guidance, wide-ranging bilateral cooperation would touch a new height.

"I look forward to working closely with you in nurturing and further strengthening our bilateral partnership," said President Murmu.

She also conveyed her best wishes for good health and well-being, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Nepal.

Nepali Congress senior leader Paudel was elected the third President of the country on Thursday, defeating Subas Chandra Nembang of the CPN-UML. Out of 52,628 weightage-based votes, Paudel secured 33,802 while Nembang got 15,518 votes.

