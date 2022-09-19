President Murmu meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in London

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana just before the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

"President Droupadi Murmu met with Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana just before commencement of the State Funeral at London," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.

The President arrived at Gatwick Airport in London on Saturday to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey.

Upon her arrival, she offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London, where the queen's coffin was lying-in-State.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall, London where the body of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted earlier.

President Murmu also signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II, at the Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace in London. "President Droupadi Murmu signed the Condolence Book in the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House, London," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.

Later in the day, President Murmu met King Charles III at a reception held at Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

The President is on an official tour to the United Kingdom from September 17 to 19 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

Meanwhile, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, was carried to Westminster Abbey in London for her state funeral on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Numerous guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the world landed in the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen's funeral is the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill's in 1965.

A state funeral means that the UK government has officially declared the day of the funeral as a bank holiday.

Moreover, senior citizens and children are among those camping along the funeral routes, for over 48 hours in some cases, to bid a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II today.

Notably, the funeral service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, and readings will be given by Patricia Scotland, the secretary general of the Commonwealth, and Prime Minister Liz Truss. The sermon will be delivered by Canterbury's archbishop, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

The Queen was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth.

( With inputs from ANI )

