President of the European Parliament to visit Ukraine, she says "On my way to Kyiv"

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola is going to visit Ukraine, she said in a message on Twitter, amid ongoing war. Sharing the tweet she wrote, "On my way to Kyiv."

The reports are also doing rounds that Mayor of Mariupol has claimed Russian forces had been preventing “even the smallest amount” of humanitarian supplies reaching trapped residents. Ukraine also said that it proved that a planned “humanitarian corridor” had not been opened.

На шляху до Києва 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkrainepic.twitter.com/8fz43BkapJ — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) March 31, 2022

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates Russia said it will respond to the EU’s “irresponsible” sanctions.Meanwhile Britain and its allies have agreed to send more lethal military aid to Ukraine to help defend it against Russia’s invasion, the British defence secretary, Ben Wallace, has said. In the set back EU and Chinese leaders will meet for a first summit in two years on Friday, with Brussels keen for assurances from Beijing that it will neither supply Russia with arms nor help Moscow circumvent western sanctions. And Russia has threatened to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in Russian currency.