"Prime Minister felt that the world needs to know truth of what happened in Pahalgam..": Supriya Sule

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], May 31 : The all-party delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule met with Tagesse Chaffo, Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives of Ethiopia, and members of the House on Saturday. They also delivered remarks on Operation Sindoor and India's united stance against terrorism.

While speaking at an interaction with Tagesse Chaffo, Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives of Ethiopia, Supriya Sule said, "The reason of this entire trip is about this attack that was made on India's soul in Pahalgam where we lost 26 people- innocent tourists who were on vacation. The Prime Minister spearheaded a project called Operation Sindoor. A part of that project is an outreach program. We have seven groups from all parties. It is a multi-party delegation and we are here as Indians. We have kept all our ideologies aside because when it comes to terror, I think we are all on the same page and our Prime Minister felt that the world needs to know the truth of what happened in Pahalgam and what India's stand is. We are looking to reach out to all our friends around the globe to tell them the facts and how we can all work together to stop and eradicate terrorism from this universe..."

The all-party delegation had earlier interacted with the Peace and Security Council of the African Union at its Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The delegation's mission is to showcase India's resolve against terrorism and garner international support for a united stand against this global threat. The Indian government's diplomatic outreach efforts aim to strengthen partnerships with countries in East and Southeast Asia, emphasising the need for a collective response to the threat of terrorism.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding regarding the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

