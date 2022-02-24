Protest continues in Nepal against US grant as politicos make attempt to broker deal for ratification

Protestors have continued to picket areas near the federal Parliament which resulted in stone pelting, firing of tear gas and baton charge by Nepal Police.

500 million US Dollars grant assistance to the Himalayan Nation by the United States of America has become a subject of protest as rumor has deep-rooted claiming it to be a military pact.

Though US Mission in Kathmandu had made attempt to clarify the issue, a misguided group of people has been thronging the area near Parliament on the day when the Parliament meeting is called on for.

Dozens of protestors had gathered and fought with riot police hours before 1 pm (local time) parliamentary meeting called on for Thursday. Dozens of protestors are injured in the clash with some reported with serious injuries. The government has also deployed large number of security personnel in the area.

"Currently the overall situation is full of rising tension. As the parliament was set to discuss on the MCC, there is much aggression on the side of the protestors as well as resistance has been witnessed from the police forces where by-walkers also have been beaten by Police at the time of protest," Bimal Poudel, Kathmandu Representative from Informal Service Center (INSEC) Nepal, a human rights organization working with the objective of protecting the rights of people engaged in informal sectors told ANI.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also has urged the government to respect the human rights of citizens to protest peacefully.

Issuing a press release on Thursday, NHRC Spokesperson, Dr Tikaram Bhattarai asked the government and the bodies concerned not to use force in demonstration and to adopt tolerance while maintaining peace and security.

"The NHRC requests the political parties and their sister organisations and general people launching the protest to make their demonstration peaceful, not to damage property and physical infrastructures and to maintain patience in course of the demonstration," the statement reads.

Though the parliamentary meeting of Thursday has been postponed till 1 pm next day, demonstrators still blocked the road near Parliament chanting anti-government slogans and stone-pelting. Thursday's meeting was scheduled to hold discussions on Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

As per the notice issued by the Parliament secretariat, the meeting has been postponed by House Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota at the request of the government.

Earlier today, discussions were held between Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Chairman of Maoist Center Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) prior to the start of the House of Representatives meeting.

Before reaching Baluwatar, Maoist Chairman Prachanda, Chairman of Unified Socialist Madhav Kumar Nepal, its senior leader Jhala Nath Khanal, Janata Samajbadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav and others had also held a discussion on the issue. The Maoist Center has already decided to stand against the MCC.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Deuba is making preparations to endorse the MCC even with the support from the main opposition CPN-UML.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor