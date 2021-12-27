Protest increases in Karachi over killing of young domestic worker

Protest increases in Karachi over the killing of young domestic worker at a vacant bungalow

A large number of workers and civil society activists belonging to the Thar region held a protest on Sunday to demand justice for a young domestic worker who was brutally murdered in Karachi on December 8, according to News International.

Earlier, during the Thar Mazdoor Ittehad's demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club, the agitators demanded that the Sindh government and the police arrest the killers of Shahid Rahimoon, who was killed at a vacant bungalow in Karachi's Khayaban-e-Bukhari area.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also spoke to the protesters and assured them that he would take up the issue with Sindh's police chief and chief secretary as well as other officials of the provincial government to provide justice to Rahimoon's family.

"I have centuries-old relations with Thar's residents, and particularly with the Rahimoon community, so I won't abandon them in such a difficult time," he said.

Abdul Waheed, the protest's organiser, said 16-year-old Rahimoon had come to Karachi from Thar for employment. "Recruited as a cook, Rahimoon filled in for a guard going on leave, but on the night of December 8, he was murdered while on guard duty at a vacant house in the DHA area."

Unidentified men had broken into the house, tied up Rahimoon and killed him that night. They fled the scene of the crime after the murder. A guard working at a nearby house reported seeing four men scaling the back wall to make their escape, according to reports.

Thereafter, Rahimoon's friends visited the house when he had failed to return. There they found his body covered in marks of torture. The group of friends immediately reported the incident to the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor