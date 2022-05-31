Protests held in Germany, Britain against 1998 nuke tests in Balochistan

Free Balochistan Movement organized protests in Germany and Britain against Pakistan's nuclear tests in Balochistan that have resulted in the people of Chaghai suffering from diseases and facing several other problems even today.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan tested six nuclear bombs in the Chaghai area of Balochistan which had serious consequences for the region.

Meanwhile, the Baloch National Movement, Netherlands Zone also organised a protest against the nuclear tests in Balochistan.

Protesters distributed pamphlets to raise awareness about the fallout of the nuclear tests. They held up placards and banners, highlighting the impact of nuclear radiation in the region after the tests.

The demonstrators also chanted slogans against the testing of nuclear weapons. A huge number of local people expressed their concern and solidarity with the people of Balochistan against the nuclear tests by Pakistan.

Hammal Haider Baloch, the foreign secretary of the Baloch National Movement said, "Chagai and surrounding areas are flagged with severe diseases after May 28, 1998, nuclear tests by Pakistan".

"People are suffering from chronic diseases. Children are born with disabilities while other serious diseases such as cancer are more prevalent in those areas due to nuclear radiation. From 28 May 1998 till today people of Balochistan are confronting fatal diseases," added Hammal.

Jamal Baloch, a human rights activist and a member of the Baloch National Movement said that the Pakistani nuclear tests have caused several health hazards in Balochistan.

"We appeal to the international community that they should curb the nuclear programmes of Pakistan. Pakistan is a terrorist state, and lethal atomic bombs in control of Pakistan is a looming threat to the entire world," he said.

Jamal added, "We request to the world that all nuclear weapons of Pakistan should be banned and sanctioned because Pakistan commit war crimes in Balochistan by testing an atomic bomb in Chaghai".

The former President of Baloch National Movement Netherlands Zone, Keyya Baloch said that the nuclear tests in Chaghai not only turned the mountain of Ras Koh into a heap of nuclear waste but it also resulted in the rampant spread of deadly diseases such as cancer.

"Before these nuclear tests, people had enough means of livelihood but the nuclear explosion has deprived them of all means. The areas had turned into barren lands, people are suffering from chronic disease and drought has been an order of the day for the last two decades," Keyya Baloch added.

However, in a message on the silver jubilee celebration of the country's nuclear tests, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, said the day was a clear declaration of 'no compromise over country's sovereignty, and defence' and served as a reminder that for the defence, solidarity and national interests, they would not budge from any sacrifice, reported Express Tribune.

( With inputs from ANI )

