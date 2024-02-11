PTI-backed Waseem Qadir jumps ship, joins PML-N after victory in Lahore

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 11 : Waseem Qadir, the candidate backed by Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who emerged victorious in Lahore's NA-121 constituency, has officially joined Nawaz Sharif's party Pakistan Muslim League (N), Geo News reported.

In a video shared by the party, Qadir, standing alongside PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, declared, "I have come back to my home."

"Waseem Qadir, the successful independent candidate from National Assembly Constituency NA-121 Lahore, officially announced his joining of Pakistan Muslim League (N)," said PML-N in a post on X.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had announced in a post saying Qadir is a PTI-backed candidate.

The post was deleted a few minutes later and posted a new one, referring to him as an independent candidate, as reported by Geo News.

Notably, Qadir had won from NA-121 after defeating PML-N's Sheikh Rohale Asghar.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Barrister Gohar Khan said that all those political leaders who switched loyalties in the past were outright rejected by the people in the February 8 elections.

He told Geo News that the party is looking into the matter of the PTI-backed independent Waseem Qadir joining the PML-N.

"The rest of the independent candidates are in touch with us and will stay with us only," he added.

Political maneuvering is in full swing as political parties engage in negotiations to explore the possibilities of forming the next government following the conclusion of the 2024 general elections. Results for almost all constituencies of the National Assembly have been received, revealing a complex political scenario.

In the aftermath of the polls, independent candidates supported by the PTI have emerged as a dominant force, securing 93 seats in the National Assembly. Meanwhile, the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have claimed 78 and 54 seats, respectively. Despite PTI asserting its ability to independently form a majority federal government and ruling out alliances with PML-N or PPP, alliances are taking shape in the Centre and Punjab. Reports suggest that the remaining parties are considering forming a coalition government, Geo News reported.

The political spotlight is now on the ongoing meetings between PML-N leaders and representatives from the PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in separate discussions. These deliberations will likely shape the future political landscape and determine the course of governance in the country.

The general elections, held on February 8, marked a significant chapter in Pakistan's political history. Despite the suspension of mobile phone and internet services, citizens across the country exercised their right to vote on 855 constituencies. The elections set new records, including a budget allocation of PKR billion, a notable increase in voter participation exceeding 50 per cent of the total population, a higher ratio of independent candidates totalling nearly 18,000, and an extensive amount of paper required for printing 260 million ballots, according to Geo News.

Despite expectations that election results would be finalised shortly after midnight, unofficial results remained incomplete even two days after the ballot, sparking controversy.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the poll results, attention is now focused on PTI-affiliated candidates awaiting the party's decision on their future course of action. Currently, PTI-backed candidates lead with the most seats, followed by PML-N (78), PPP (54), and MQM-P (17). The unfolding political developments promise to shape the trajectory of governance in the coming term, Geo News reported.

