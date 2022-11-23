PTI leader claims Imran Khan to lead 'biggest protest' in Pakistan's history on November 26

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed Khan has said that party chairman Imran Khan will lead the "biggest yet peaceful protest" in the country's history in Rawalpindi on November 26. Taking to his Twitter handle, Faisal Khan said that people have been raising demands for elections to get out of the crisis.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Umar has called on residents of Rawalpindi to "get ready" for Imran Khan's arrival on November 26. Asad Umar tweeted, "Pindi, get ready! Kaptaan is coming on Nov 26 along with the rest of the country."

Meanwhile, former Pakistan minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the party will disclose its strategy if elections are not held after the appointment of the new army chief. Speaking to Dunya News, Chaudhary said that the negotiations regarding snap elections have been made with the government.

Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI has called on the government to announce the date for elections. However, he stressed that the incumbent government was fearful about its defeat in the polls, as per the Dunya News report. Chaudhry said that the demand for early elections has been made by PTI as well as the people of Pakistan.

Furthermore, Chaudhry called free and transparent elections as the only solution to the issues faced by Pakistan. Speaking to reporters in Lahore, he said that the preparations for the long march were being carried out and 35 to 40 thousand people will reach Rawalpindi on Friday.

"The government should announce the polls date so, we can settle the rest of the framework," Dunya News quoted Fawad Chaudhry as saying.

