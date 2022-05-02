PTI leader files petition in IHC against blasphemy cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry filed a written petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday requesting that blasphemy cases registered against the party's leadership be declared "illegal".

Asad Khan, the high court's assistant registrar has confirmed that they have received the petition. Also, Advocate Faisal Fareed and Advocate Ali Bukhari, who belong to the legal team of PTI, filed the petition on Fawad's behalf, reported Dawn newspaper.

The respondents of the case include the Federation of Pakistan, Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), accompanied by police chiefs of Islamabad, Sindh and Balochistan.

In the plea, Fawad mentioned that the PTI leadership was targeted by Rana Sanaullah. Sanallah had also "openly threatened" the PTI with grave consequences, reported the Dawn newspaper. Fawad further mentioned in the petition that, the present government intended to teach a lesson to the PTI leaders, one that they would never forget.

The PTI leader also said that the government was wrongly accusing him, and ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with others for the Masjid-i-Nabwi incident. Rana Sanaullah had even booked Fawad and other PTI members in false criminal cases. FIRs had been launched in Faisalabad, Burewala and Islamabad, stated the PTI leader.

The petition also urged the Islamabad High Court to probe on what ground Fawad and the other PTI members were charged for the criminal cases. It also requested the IHC to hold the FIA and police "illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional", reported Dawn newspaper.

Meanwhile, sloganeering cases were registered against some of the Pakistani pilgrims after they attacked newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation during their visit to the Masjid-i-Nabwi in Saudi Arabia last week.

However, the petition noted that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had organized an event at his house on the same day when the unfortunate incident occurred at the mosque. Hence, all the PTI members were present at the event celebrating the 27th of Ramazan.

( With inputs from ANI )

