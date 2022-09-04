Putin, Erdogan discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine over phone

Moscow, Sep 4 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on bilateral ties during a phone call.

Putin and Erdogan reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade and economic relations between the two countries, including promoting joint strategic projects in the energy sector, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, when discussing the situation in Ukraine, the Turkish President stressed Russia's constructive role in organising an International Atomic Energy Agency mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor