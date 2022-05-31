Putin, Erdogan discuss navigation in Black, Azov Seas amid Ukraine crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation on Monday and discussed the issues of safe navigation in the Black and Azov Seas when discussing Ukraine.

"When discussing the situation in Ukraine, the focus was on ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov Seas, eliminating the mine threat in their waters," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin noted Russia's readiness to facilitate the maritime transit of goods in the Black Sea in coordination with Turkish partners.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Erdogan said regional issues were discussed, such as the Russian operation in Ukraine, as well as Turkish-Russian relations and added that steps were needed that will minimize the negative consequences of the war.

In order to strengthen confidence by quickly restoring the ground for peace between Russia and Ukraine, President Erdogan proposed holding a meeting with Russia, Ukraine and the UN in Istanbul and play a role in a possible monitoring mechanism if both sides agree in principle.

This report comes amid the warship Moskva sank in the Black Sea while being towed amid a storm as the warship was badly damaged, following the detonation of ammunition.

Erdogan, furthermore stated during the talks that "attacks by the terrorist organization PKK/ YPG [Kurdistan Workers' Party] against Turkey and the Syrian civilian population continue in Syria."

Ukraine used the Turkish-made Bayraktar drones in its military operation against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics in the southeast (Donbas) as Turkey wanted to be the mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The war in Ukraine has created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis with more than 5 million Ukrainian fleeing to neighbouring Western countries, according to the UNHCR data.

Notably, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which the West has termed an unwarranted war. As a result of this, the western countries have also imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow.

