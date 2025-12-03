Putin's visit to India will be "highly significant and substantive": Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat amid focus on energy, strategic ties

New Delhi [India], December 3 : Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat stated Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India will be crucial for both nations, describing it as "a highly significant and substantive visit."

Speaking on the longstanding ties between New Delhi and Moscow, Trigunayat said, "It is under President Putin that we started this annual summit as a part of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership since 2000. It's been almost 25 years since that mechanism has worked extremely well for both countries." He noted that regular dialogue has helped both sides maintain steady engagement over the years.

He added that the leadership in both nations has remained in close contact, saying, "Both the leaders have been talking to each other, have been interacting on various global issues, but the visit by itself takes a very important turn." According to Trigunayat, current geopolitical and economic issues will shape discussions during the summit.

Highlighting key concerns, he said, "It is at this time that we know how the Americans have imposed additional duties on India for importing, or rather ensuring our energy security, which would definitely be a point of discussion." He indicated that energy-related matters will be central to the agenda.

Russia and India have shared a steady diplomatic relationship for decades, built on strategic, economic and defence cooperation. Against this backdrop, Putin's visit will take place under an established bilateral summit mechanism.

Official statements from the Ministry of External Affairs confirm that Putin will visit India from "4 to 5 December 2025" for the "twenty-third India-Russia Annual Summit." His arrival is expected to reinforce existing ties, strengthen trade and energy cooperation and advance the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

The ministry announced that President Putin will travel to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During this visit, he will attend the annual summit and hold wide-ranging talks with the Indian leadership. The President of India will also receive him and host a ceremonial banquet in his honour.

The summit is expected to review progress in bilateral projects, assess ongoing programmes in defence, space, energy and trade, and outline future commitments. Both sides will exchange views on regional matters and global developments affecting their strategic environment.

The visit comes after a period in which direct high-level meetings were limited and carries special diplomatic significance.

