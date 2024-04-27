Qatar pledges USD 3 million aid to Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner Office for Human Rights

Doha [Qatar], April 27 : Qatar on Friday announced that it will provide USD 3 million to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights to strengthen the necessary infrastructure to provide effective services aimed at supporting families and children affected by the ongoing conflict with Russia, reported Al Jazeera.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the funds aim to support initiatives designed to improve the lives of children, citizens affected by armed conflicts, and the overall population in Ukraine.

"Furthermore, the fund will contribute to increasing legal support and improving the necessary infrastructure required to provide the support needed for families affected by conflict in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry and the commissioner's office also reiterated "their dedication to a world where human dignity is respected, and where each individual's rights are protected."

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 16 Ukrainian children who "had previously been forcibly deported" to Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, are currently recovering in Qatar, Al Jazeera reported.

"Thousands of other forcibly deported Ukrainian children remain in Russia. It is heartbreaking to realise that, as time passes, they are growing up apart from their families and homeland. Together, we must make every effort to bring each child home, and I thank everyone around the world who is helping us with this difficult task," Zelenskyy added in a post on X.

The Ukrainian president further expressed gratitude to Qatar for assisting Ukraine.

"I am deeply grateful to Qatar and personally to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for assisting Ukraine in this vital effort. We look forward to continued fruitful cooperation on this matter, as well as the return of more of our children," he added.

Zelenskyy's comments come days after Qatar said 20 Ukrainian and Russian families had arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, to be provided healthcare and support as part of the ongoing mediation efforts to reunite families, Al Jazeera reported.

Moreover, according to Ukraine, Russia has illegally taken over 19,000 Ukrainian children since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Out of those, fewer than 400 children have been returned.

