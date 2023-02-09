Quad nations launch 'Quad Cyber Challenge' to improve cyber security

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad comprising India, United States, Japan and Australia on Wednesday launched a public campaign 'Quad Cyber Challenge' to improve cyber security across their nations.

The Quad has invited Internet users across the Indo-Pacific and beyond to become part of the challenge and practice "safe and responsible cyber habits," the National Security Council Secretariat said in the press release.

The 'Quad Cyber Challenge' shows the continuous efforts of Quad nations to bolster cyber security awareness and action and to foster a more secure and resilient cyber ecosystem to benefit economies and users.

The National Security Council Secretariat noted, "Internet-users worldwide are targets of cybercrime and other malicious cyber threats that can cost trillions of dollars each year and compromise sensitive, personal data."

It further said, "Many successful cyber-attacks can be guarded against by simple preventative measures. Together, Internet users and providers can take small steps to significantly improve cybersecurity and cyber safety."

The steps include routinely installing security updates, enabling enhanced identity checks through multi-factor authentication, using stronger and regularly changing passphrases, and knowing how to identify common online scams, like phishing.

The Quad Cyber Challenge provides resources, including basic cybersecurity information and training for all users, from corporations to educational institutions, small businesses and individuals and will culminate in events during the week of April 10.

The action in India is being coordinated by the office of the National Cyber Coordinator with the National Security Council Secretariat.

The Quad nations are working to ensure everyone has access to the resources needed to make informed decisions while online and using smart devices, the National Security Council Secretariat said in the press release.

It further said that people and organizations can learn what they can do to foster a "more safe, secure, and resilient cyberspace so that the nations collectively be better protected from cyber threats."

( With inputs from ANI )

