Rachel Shelley makes a comeback to Indian Screens with Netflix's Kohrra

Mumbai, July 7 Actress Rachel Shelley of 'Lagaan' fame is making a comeback to Indian screens with the crime investigative series 'Kohrra' on Netflix.

The actress gained widespread recognition in India for her role as Elizabeth Russell in 'Lagaan' starring Aamir Khan. The film released in 2001.

In 'Kohrra', Rachel's character portrays the complexity of love through her relationship with her son. Her character's commitment to her son's happiness is evident in her choices and actions in the series.

Rachel expressed her fascination with this layered story, recognising its ability to both uplift and challenge individuals.

The actress said: "Love, with its incredible capacity to uplift and disrupt, takes center stage in 'Kohrra.' It's a layered and compelling story that highlights the complexities of human emotions. In 'Kohrra', the presence of secrets, too, add layers of intrigue and depth to the narrative."

"My character Clara carries a significant secret, and as the story unfolds, audiences will witness the strength and resilience she derives from her choices.

"At the heart of 'Kohrra' beats the intensity of human passions, intertwining a rich tapestry of unrequited love and the ultimate betrayal," she added.

"These emotions resonate deep within us, tugging at our very heartstrings, as the characters navigate the complexities of their relationships."

'Kohrra' will release on July 15 on Netflix.

