Ragneeti: ‘Ladkiwaley’, ‘Ladkewale’ will dance to DJ Sumit Sethi’s tunes

Mumbai, Sep 23 As the celebrations for actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have begun, DJ Sumit Sethi will be seen making the bride-groom and their families groove to his tunes.

A video showed the popular DJ at the Udaipur airport. The paparazzi could be seen asking him: “Bhai play karoge kya?”

To which, he was seen replying: “Let’s party guys. Boom!”

This is not the first time the DJ is getting a big party started. He has previously played in Commonwealth Games to International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), the weddings of cricketer Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech and Dia Mirza with Sahil Sangha in 2014.

Sethi entered the world of music and DJing at the age of 16. is trying to preserve the heritage of Punjabi folk music. His vision is to fuse electronic music with Bollywood sound.

Parineeti and Raghav will get married on September 24. The pre-wedding festivities will start a day before at the place in the Leela Palace in Udaipur, while the venue of the wedding ceremony will be the Taj Lake.

The celebrations have started already on Saturday with Parineeti's Choora ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by a Welcome Lunch from 12-4 p.m. The families, as well as the bride and groom will party the night away from 7 p.m. and the theme is 'Let's party like it's 90s'. On September 24, the celebrations for the main day will start.

The pheras will be taking place at 4.00 p.m on Sunday and the Vidaii will happen at 6.30 p.m. The reception gala at the Leela Palace Courtyard at 8.30 p.m.

