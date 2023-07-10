Rajnath Singh felicitates INA veteran Second Lieutenant Sundaram

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 10 : Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday felicitated an Indian National Army (INA) veteran Second Lieutenant Sundaram who fought alongside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the Burma border.

Second Lieutenant Sundaram was felicitated by the Union Defence Minister at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh felicitating Second Lieutenant Sundaram, an INA veteran who fought alongside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the Burma border at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He is 99 years old," the Defence Minister's Office tweeted on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia to deepen the defence cooperation between the two countries. He arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the office of the Defence Ministry wrote, "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh reached Kuala Lumpur on a three-day official visit to Malaysia. @hcikl"

Rajnath Singh on Monday called on Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and evaluated the defence cooperation between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, the Union minister said, "Called on the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mr @anwaribrahim in Kuala Lumpur. Deeply appreciate his positive approach and interest towards further deepening India-Malaysia bilateral relations."

In a series of tweets, Malaysia's Prime Minister tweeted, "In this meeting, we were able to evaluate the defence cooperation between Malaysia and India as well as discuss new forms of cooperation that can be explored together."

He stated that both sides also had the opportunity to exchange views on international issues of mutual interest.

Ibrahim also said that he was also informed about the exchange of letters (EOL) to amend the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on defence cooperation between Malaysia and India which was completed by the two Ministers involved.

After meeting Prime Minister, Singh met Foreign Minister of Malaysia Zambry Abdul Kadir and discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest aimed at further strengthening the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

"Fruitful meeting with the Foreign Minister of Malaysia, H.E. Dr Zambry Adbul Kadir. Discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest aimed at further strengthening India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership," Singh said.

