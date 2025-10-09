Rajnath Singh holds 'productive' talks with Australian PM Albanese, Defence Minister Marles

Canberra, Oct 9 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held "productive" bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles to explore new avenues for strengthening defence cooperation between the two nations.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Albanese wrote on social media, "Australia and India's defence partnership keeps getting stronger -- built on trust, shared interests and a commitment to a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Great to meet with the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his first trip to Australia for the Inaugural Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue."

Singh described his discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Marles as "productive", noting that both sides reviewed the "full spectrum of India-Australia defence cooperation, including defence industry, cyber defence, maritime security and regional challenges."

He said the talks reaffirmed the importance of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"I highlighted the rapid growth of India's defence industry and India's growing stature as a credible source of high-quality defence tech globally. We discussed the potential for deeper defence industry partnerships between India and Australia," Singh said in a post on X.

Expressing appreciation for Australia's "steadfast support on cross-border terrorism and shared regional stability," Singh added, "Together, we will deepen cooperation for a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific."

Marles also shared details of the meeting on X, saying, "A productive meeting at the Inaugural Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue with Rajnath Singh at Parliament House this morning. It's the first time in 12 years that an Indian Defence Minister has visited Australia, and it was fantastic to elevate our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

"As top-tier security partners, we've agreed to boost dialogue, cooperation, and complexity in joint and multilateral exercises across the services," Marles added.

This visit marks a significant milestone as India and Australia celebrate five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

This also marks the first visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Australia under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since 2014.

Singh will also participate in a business roundtable in Sydney, where industry leaders from both countries will explore opportunities for collaboration in the defence and strategic sectors.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the visit provides an important opportunity for both nations to explore new and meaningful initiatives to further strengthen their bilateral and defence relationship.

"During the visit, three agreements are planned to be signed, which will further enhance cooperation in the areas of information sharing, the maritime domain, and joint activities," the ministry said in a statement.

The India-Australia defence partnership has grown steadily in recent years, encompassing wide-ranging engagements across all three services, including joint exercises, capacity-building initiatives, high-level visits, and ship exchanges.

The collaboration also extends to military training programmes and joint efforts in maritime security and domain awareness.

According to the defence ministry, India and Australia elevated their bilateral relationship from a Strategic Partnership in 2009 to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020. The two nations share a deep bond rooted in common values -- pluralistic, Westminster-style democracies, Commonwealth traditions, growing economic engagement, and increasing high-level interactions.

