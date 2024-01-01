Rebel Wilson celebrates engagement to Ramona Agruma, daughter Royce's 1st birthday in recap post

Los Angeles, Jan 1 Actress-comedian Rebel Wilson shared a New Year's post featuring a video montage of month-by-month highlights from 2023, including her Valentine's Day engagement to fiancee Ramona Agruma, her daughter's Royce's first birthday in November and a few career successes.

"1 engagement to my Disney Princess, 3 movies as an actress, 1 as director, 1 book written (REBEL RISING), 1 dating app FLUID, and 1 thriving baby going on to 1 year old! Wow! See you all in 2024!" she wrote, summing up her action-packed year, reports People magazine.

Wilson's video kicked off with the couple excitedly jumping up and down at Disneyland as Agruma showed off her engagement ring before taking fans through a rapid-fire look at the rest of the family's 2023.

As per People, there were trips, gatherings with friends, lots of playtime with Royce, beach days, sporting events, film shoots and many loved-up moments between Wilson and Agruma.

While there was plenty of joy and excitement in 2023 for Wilson, the busy year also left the actress in need of a relaxing vacation. Earlier this month, she shared on Instagram that she jetted off to Fiji with Agruma and Royce, whom she welcomed via surrogate in November 2022.

"After a hectic year: working 7 days a week writing a book ‘Rebel Rising’, filming an action movie in Savannah and now directing ‘The Deb’ in Australia, I was definitely in need of some R&R&R time!" she wrote, alongside a series of photos from the trip which included spa treatments, beach time, swimming and enjoying the local food.

