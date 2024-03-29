Brazil: Massive Fire Engulfs High-Rise Under Construction Building In Recife (Watch Video)

Published: March 29, 2024

A large and destructive fire has taken over a high-rise building that is currently being built in the Torre area of Recife, Brazil. The firefighters are present at the scene, working to contain the massive blaze engulfing the structure.

However, it remains unclear at this time whether if there were any casualties or if there’s people trapped inside. 

