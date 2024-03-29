Brazil: Massive Fire Engulfs High-Rise Under Construction Building In Recife (Watch Video)
Published: March 29, 2024 07:04 AM
A large and destructive fire has taken over a high-rise building that is currently being built in the Torre area of Recife, Brazil. The firefighters are present at the scene, working to contain the massive blaze engulfing the structure.
Massive fire at high-rise under-construction building in Recife, Brazil.
Recife | Brazil
Firefighters are on site, as a fire has engulfed a high-rise building that's under construction in the Torre neighborhood of Recife, Brazil.
pic.twitter.com/2MQQjfnGIv
However, it remains unclear at this time whether if there were any casualties or if there's people trapped inside.