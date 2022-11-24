Regular colouring of grey hair, no religious threads: Air India's grooming guidelines

New Delhi, Nov 24 Regular colouring of grey hair, and no black or religious thread on wrist or ankle are parts of Air India's new grooming guidelines for its cabin crew.

The new guidelines said that male crew with a deep receding hairline or balding patches must keep a clean shaven or bald look. It also said that the head must be shaved daily.

The grooming guidelines said that while grey hair is not permitted, it must be regularly coloured in a natural shade and fashion colours and henna are not allowed.

Similarly, for female crew members, the guidelines do not permit pearl earrings. It includes an optional bindi within 0.5cm size, only one bangle without design and stones, and no high top knots or low buns for the hair.

It also said that religious rings with coloured stones and pearls, nose-pins and neck jewellery along with thumb rings are not allowed.

The airline did not comment on the guidelines on Thursday.

Earlier, soon after the acquisition, Tata group advised its cabin crew to wear minimum jewellery to avoid flight delays. It had said that the cabin crew must adhere to the uniform regulations with emphasis on minimum jewellery being worn in order to avoid any delays at customs and security checks.

Air India in September had unveiled its comprehensive transformation plan, to establish itself as a world-class global airline with an Indian heart - the absolute best in class in customer service, in technology, in product, in reliability and in hospitality. The plan is titled "Vihaan.AI with identified objectives for Air India over the next 5 years."

After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were reacquired by the Tata group in January 2022. Post the acquisition, time-bound transformation milestones have been laid out and a series of steps have been initiated towards achieving the same in order to ensure Air India once again emerges as a world class airline.

