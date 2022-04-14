Religious scholars in Paktika province urge Taliban to reopen girls' schools

Amid the worldwide condemnation of the Taliban regime's diktat to ban girls from attending school over sixth grade, a group of religious scholars assembled in Afghanistan's south-eastern Paktika province calling for reopening of schools for girls.

The participants of the gathering released a resolution stating that women should be provided education along with men, Tolo News reported.

Ex-President, Hamid Karzai, welcomed the resolution passed by the religious scholars and asked the Taliban regime to consider the assembly's decision to reopen schools for female candidates who belong from grade 7 to grade 12.

The stance, and gatherings, of the religious scholars over girls' access to education, reflects the interest of the people in education, Karzai said in a statement issued by his office.

The clerics also emphasized an education policy where there remains no disparity between males and females in receiving education. They urged that such a system will in turn prove beneficial for strengthening Afghanistan's educational forefront, reported Khama Press News Agency.

In addition, the clerics also insisted on launching a drive against "prevailing customs in the province in cooperation with local tribal leaders".

In a recently issued decree, female students in Afghanistan over grade six were barred from attending school. They were instructed to remain at home until a new decision was declared by the Taliban regime.

Despite unabated pressure on the Taliban by the international community, female students above grade six are yet to be allowed to attend school.



