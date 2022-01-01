Renewables power Nov all-India electricity generation

New Delhi, Jan 1 All-India power production increased marginally in November 2021 supported by increase in generation from renewable sources, said India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

Accordingly, the total all-India generation increased marginally by 2 per cent to 99.4BU (billion units) in November 2021.

"The overall increase in generation was, however, supported by a 16.4 per cent YoY increase in the generation from renewable sources and a 16 per cent YoY rise in generation from hydro power sources," Ind-Ra said.

"Whereas, the generation from coal-based thermal power plants reduced by 0.3 per cent YoY."

Besides, the report said the all-India energy demand increased just 1.7 per cent YoY to 99.6 BU in November 2021, after growing 12 per cent YoY in 7MFY22.

"The slowdown in the improvement was led by the onset of the winter season, impacting the demand from the northern region and southern region."

"The reduction in the energy demand in November 2021 is also attributable to lower generation, as reflected in an increase in the power outages at thermal power plants due to coal shortages."

Additionally, it said that all-India energy demand for the first 25 days of December improved 3.5 per cent YoY to 88.7BU.

In addition, the agency cited an improvement in domestic coal production which has led to a rise in coal inventory levels.

Consequently, the number of thermal power plants with critical or subcritical levels of coal stock as per technical criteria has improved to 59 as on November 30, 2021.

The coal production cumulatively by Coal India and the Singareni Collieries Company

increased to 5 per cent YoY to 59.4mt, owing to the improved all-India power demand.

"The same led to an 11 per cent YoY improvement in the coal offtake to 56.8mt and the coal inventory at thermal power stations declined 53.2 per cent YoY to 17.5mt in November 2021."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor