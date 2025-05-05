Researchers from United Arab Emirates University develop technology for non-surgical blood flow monitoring

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 5 : Researchers from the United Arab Emirates University have developed a new technology for non-surgical blood flow monitoring using piezoelectric pressure sensors. The technology depends on special materials that generate electric fields when subjected to mechanical stress, helping to measure vital physiological parameters like blood flow velocity and viscosity, according to United Arab Emirates University statement.

The enhanced version of this technology provides greater accuracy in interpretation and is more cost-effective, making it eligible for use in hospitals and home settings. In addition, the technology provides real-time data that can help detect conditions like blood clots.

In the statement, Professor Mahmoud Al Ahmad, the instead of coordinator, supervisor of the research team, said: "Our goal is to improve an existing technology to make it more accurate and user-friendly, benefiting both patients and healthcare providers. It is worth mentioning that this project provided a training opportunity for four undergraduate students in scientific research. The team also plans to incorporate artificial intelligence technologies in the future to further enhance the system and expand its use."

This innovation aligns with the UAE's vision to advance medical technology and reduce reliance on imports, according to United Arab Emirates University statement. It also contributes to bolstering the local medical device manufacturing sector and supports the UAE's shift towards a knowledge-based economy. This innovation demonstrates a significant step towards promoting health equity and providing accurate, affordable diagnostics around the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor