Restaurants, museums, cinemas, concert halls reopen in Netherlands from today
By ANI | Published: January 26, 2022 08:29 AM2022-01-26T08:29:10+5:302022-01-26T08:40:02+5:30
The Netherlands will ease COVID-19 restrictive measures from January 26: restaurants, bars, museums, cinemas, concert halls, and sports clubs will open, the country's government said in a statement.
The Netherlands will ease COVID-19 restrictive measures from January 26: restaurants, bars, museums, cinemas, concert halls, and sports clubs will open, the country's government said in a statement.
All establishments will work from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Everywhere it is mandatory to wear a mask and maintain a distance of 1.5 meters. To visit the listed places, a sanitary pass must be presented.
The Netherlands imposed a lockdown from December 19 to January 14 due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron strain.
On January 15, easing of measures began - all shops, sports clubs, music schools opened, and a number of contact professions resumed work, including hairdressers and beauty salons. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app