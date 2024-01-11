Revolutionising Peace: 10,000 minds in sync paves the way for immediate World peace

Hyderabad, Jan 11 In an event held at the Kanha Shanti Bhavan complex, nestled on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the Global Union of Scientists for Peace (GUSP) proudly showcased an unprecedented "consciousness-based technology" designed to instigate immediate coherence in an individual's brain function.

This innovation, as they claim, is the linchpin for not only individual but global peace.

The groundbreaking demonstration took place during the Assembly of 10,000 for World Peace, an event that not only marked a significant stride forward but also served as a testament to the ancient Vedic science of Bharat being applied on an unparalleled scale, resulting in scientifically verifiable positive outcomes.

The central figure leading this groundbreaking discourse was Dr. Tony Nader, a luminary in both medicine and neuroscience.

As the torchbearer of Transcendental Meditation and the successor to the founder, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Nader boldly proclaimed, "We now possess a scientifically proven, consciousness-based technology to create immediate world peace."

Over the past two weeks, more than 10,000 experts from 139 countries gathered at Kanha Shanti Vanam, engaging in intensive sessions of Transcendental Meditation and TM-Sidhi programmes.

Nader, emphasising the urgency for a new approach, stated, "With war prevailing in many corners and diplomacy faltering worldwide, the world desperately needs a new approach."

The setting of the press conference, the Kanha Shanti Bhavan complex, houses the world's largest meditation hall and serves as the global headquarters for Heartfulness.

It was under the auspices of Padma Bhushan Kamlesh Patel, affectionately known as ‘Daaji,' President of the Shri Ram Chandra Mission and the host of the Assembly of 10,000 for World Peace.

Daaji, a proponent of heart-based meditation, addressed the press conference, stating, "Today, modern science can confidently prove the benefits of attaining an equilibrium of consciousness. To see such experts demonstrate it scientifically leaves no excuses for not practicing meditation. It truly transforms one’s life."

The focal point of conference was a visually stunning demonstration supervised by Dr. Fred Travis, the director of the Brain Center at Maharishi International University US.

Travis showcased brain-wave coherence during TM, revealing a state of consciousness known as samadhi.

Describing the brain activity during this state, he said, "You see a quick onset of activity in the alpha frequency band, about 8-10 cycles per second, indicating a state of deeply restful alertness -- deeper than sleep and more alert than waking. This is the signature of samadhi, and TM is the only meditation that produces this immediately from the first sitting."

Travis asked the thousands of meditators gathered in the hall to close their eyes and begin practicing TM themselves.

Pointing to the EEG traces from the meditator on the stage projected on the big screens, he described how the influence of the large group enhanced the already coherent brain waves of the individual meditator seated on the stage.

"A large group of coherence-creating TM experts meditating together in one place radiates a powerful influence of coherence into their environment. This creates coherence in the brain activity of people throughout the surrounding society."

Dr. John Hagelin, a world-renowned quantum physicist and particle astrophysicist, emphasised the "field effect of consciousness" in a video streamed to the press conference from the US.

He stated, "Contemporary physics is very close to describing a unified field at the basis of all the forces, matter, and energy in the universe. Many think this physical unified field is identical with the field of consciousness."

Elaborating on the field effect, Hagelin recalled a similar demonstration project he organised in the summer of 1993 in Washington.

"We predicted in advance a 20 per cent drop in crime," he said.

"And during the demonstration, crime dropped 23.3 per cent. This result was confirmed by an independent review board of 27 leading scientists from throughout the US and officials of the Washington DC police."

In support of the Hyderabad assembly, former Prime Minister of Japan Yukio Hatoyama, wrote in a letter, "Our world needs a group of at least 10,000 people practicing the TM and TM-Sidhi programmes. Under the leadership of Dr. Tony Nader, you are achieving that. I feel certain that this group, when it is permanently established, will lead to peace in our world."

Nader, in his concluding remarks, urged global leaders to support the establishment of permanent groups of 10,000 experts in consciousness technologies.

He stated, "This would be the greatest contribution to life on Earth ever made, and you would be remembered as the greatest benefactor of mankind."

The press conference shed light on more than 750 empirical studies conducted in over 100 countries over the last 50 years, establishing the benefits of Transcendental Meditation for every area of individual and social life.

These benefits include significant reductions in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, and cardiovascular risk factors, along with marked improvements in performance, creativity, heart health, longevity, and self-actualisation.

The event showcased not just a revolutionary approach to personal well-being but also the potential to create a ripple effect, fostering peace globally.

The call for a conscious revolution resonates louder than ever in the wake of this groundbreaking demonstration, challenging the world to embrace this revolutionary approach to achieving lasting peace.

