Rights group paints grim picture of crimes in B'desh ahead of EU delegation's visit

Dhaka, Sep 15 A leading international human rights organisation has written to the European Union's delegation ahead of its 3-day visit to Bangladesh starting Tuesday, expressing deep concern over grave human rights violations, deterioration of law and order, and worsening economic conditions under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Local media reported that the EU's five-member delegation, including Arkadiusz Mularczyk (ECR, PL), Urmas Paet (Renew Europe, Estonia), Mounir Satouri (Greens/EFA, FR), Human Rights Subcommittee Chair, Isabel Wiseler-Lima (EPP, Luxembourg), and Catarina Vieira (The Greens/EFA, The Netherlands), will visit Bangladesh from September 16-18 to analyse reforms and the human rights situation in the country.

In a letter to the European delegation, the Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) highlighted that since Yunus assumed power, the law and order situation in the South Asian nation has deteriorated drastically, with more than 637 people killed through orchestrated mob violence, including 205 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations.

Raising concern, the rights body stated that over the past year, under the Yunus regime, over 70 people were killed due to direct firing, torture, and deliberate medical negligence in custody, most of whom were leaders, activists, and supporters of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations.

"Violence against religious and cultural sites has been widespread. 1,494 statues and sculptures have been vandalised, 120 mazars destroyed, 17 churches burned, and 2,442 incidents of violence against religious minorities have been recorded, including murder, rape, arson, and attacks on places of worship," the letter detailed.

Additionally, it noted that extremist activities have increased in the country's political and social realms, and over 200 convicted extremists and armed suspects were released on bail, posing significant challenges for the protection of human rights.

The JMBF asserted that the freedom of journalists and the media is under serious threat in Bangladesh. It stated that over the past year, more than 167 journalists had their accreditation revoked, 266 journalists were implicated in false murder cases, and over 14 journalists were arrested on false charges.

The rights body further alleged that the interim government exercises direct control over the Supreme Court and lower courts in Bangladesh, depriving victims of justice.

According to JMBF, over 50 judges of the Supreme Court and lower courts have been intimidated, forced to resign, dismissed, or compulsorily retired.

"Violence and sexual abuse against women and children have increased. Teachers and students in educational institutions are facing threats, violence, and restrictions on educational freedom," the letter added.

JMBF urgently appealed to the members of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights to give direct attention to these human rights violations, violence, and social injustices during their visit to Bangladesh, and to provide international monitoring and recommendations to ensure accountability of the interim government and law enforcement agencies.

