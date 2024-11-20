Rio Declaration builds on New Delhi's vision for inclusivity, peace, and global unity: Amitabh Kant on Rio G20 Declaration

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], November 20 : Elaborating on the various focus areas of the G20 Rio Declaration on Tuesday (local time), India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant stated that it builds upon the Leaders' Declaration adopted during the G20 Summit in India.

Calling the New Delhi Declaration "inclusive" and "ambitious," Kant emphasised that the Rio Declaration calls for a "comprehensive ceasefire" in Gaza and Lebanon and reaffirms the commitment to a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"The Rio de Janeiro Declaration highlights the immense human suffering and adverse impacts of ongoing conflicts. It builds upon everything the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration outlined in its geopolitical paragraphs relating to the planet and people. The geopolitical section in Rio has been drawn directly from the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration," Kant said.

Kant further noted that the New Delhi Declaration was "inclusive" and "ambitious," and many of its objectives and outcomes are reflected in the Rio Declaration.

"I would emphasise that many of the ambitionsbecause, as you are all aware, the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, under the Prime Minister's leadership, was very inclusive, forward-looking, and ambitioushave found a place in the Rio Declaration," he said.

Kant also highlighted the G20 Summit in Brazil's focus on addressing hunger and poverty, which led to the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. He informed that India had joined the alliance as one of its 147 founding members.

"This year, the G20 has delivered a strong message in the fight against hunger and poverty. One of the key outcomes of this summit is that G20 leaders and heads of international organisations were invited to participate in the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. India is one of the 147 founding members of this alliance," Kant said.

He added that the Rio Declaration specifically addresses the situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

"The geopolitical paragraphs of this G20 declaration discuss a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2735. It also reaffirms the commitment to a two-state solution, envisioning Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace within secure and recognised borders," Kant explained.

The G20 declaration expressed deep concern over the "catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the escalation in Lebanon," emphasising "the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance, reinforce the protection of civilians, and demand the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian aid at scale."

Shifting focus to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Kant said, "Regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the G20 Declaration calls for a comprehensive, just, and durable peace, upholding all purposes and principles of the UN Charter to promote peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations. It also condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Specifically addressing the war in Ukraine, the G20 Declaration, echoing discussions in New Delhi, highlighted the "human suffering and the additional negative impacts of the war on global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation, and economic growth."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor