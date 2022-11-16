Rishi Sunak approves 3,000 UK visas for Indians

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given the go-ahead for 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year.The British government said India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme, highlighting the strength of the UK-India migration and mobility partnership agreed upon last year."Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years," the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

As per the Prime Minister's Office statement, “I know first-hand the incredible value of the deep cultural and historic ties we have with India. I am pleased that even more of India’s brightest young people will now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the UK has to offer – and vice-versa - making our economies and societies richer."This announcement in the Downing Street readout came hours after Sunak met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 Summit. This was their first meeting after the first Indian-origin British PM assumed office last month.Under the new UK-India Young Professionals Scheme, the UK will offer 3,000 visas annually.These visas will be given to young profession in the age group of 18-30-year-old.Under the scheme, the degree-educated Indian nationals can come to the UK to live and work for up to two years.The scheme will be reciprocal.



