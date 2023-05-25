Roads closed, people evacuated in Sydney building fire

Sydney, May 25 A massive fire broke out in a seven-storey building in Sydney on Thursday, leading to the closure of roads and people being evacuated.

The building is located in the city's suburb of Surry Hill, reports Xinhua news agency.

Fire trucks have been sent to battle the blaze and nearby roads have been closed.

Local media said it is believed that at least 50 people have been evacuated from the building as the fire rages.

Additional details are awaited.

