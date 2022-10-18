Rolls-Royce reiterates commitment to partner India for combat engine co-development at DefExpo 2022

New Delhi, Oct 18 Rolls-Royce is presenting its advanced defence capabilities and future-ready technology solutions at the upcoming DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar from October 18-22.

Rolls-Royce has reiterated its commitment to support India's vision of self-reliance in defence, through collaboration opportunities to co-design, co- develop and co-produce fighter jet engines in the country.

The company will also familiarise customers and potential partners with its technologically superior offerings for naval defence, including full-electric propulsion solutions and the power-dense MT30 marine gas turbine for aircraft carriers, frigates and destroyers.

Kishore Jayaraman, President, India & South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said: "As India takes steps to realise its vision of 'self-reliance' in defence, we believe we are well positioned to help leapfrog this journey through meaningful partnerships for co-creation of engine technologies.

"True self-reliance will come when such a partnership not only results in Intellectual Property (IP) ownership in India, but shared creation of capabilities in-country to indigenise defence technology in the future."

Alex Zino, Director - Business Development & Future Programmes, Rolls-Royce, said, "The UK is a natural ally for India, and it is heartening that the two countries have pledged greater co-operation in defence. India can leverage the combined strength of its own scientific talent and resources along with the UK's technology experience to accelerate its combat engine development programme. We, at Rolls-Royce, are committed to support such a partnership. Our rich history of engine technology development for both civil and defence engines, particularly in the gas turbine-based aero-engine segment, makes us a partner of choice to collaborate and co-develop defence technology in India."

Rolls-Royce has a rich legacy of successful partnerships in India and has pioneered several initiatives that have contributed to the development of the aerospace and defence ecosystem in India as it is today. Engine development in the country will lead to further strengthening and growth of this ecosystem, and also propel defence exports.

With more than 16,000 military engines in service with 160 customers in 103 countries, the company is a powerful player in the defence aerospace engine market. In India, it has a robust ecosystem of Indian partners, engineering talent, supply chain, digital, service delivery and manufacturing capabilities, making it a natural partner of choice for engine development.

For Naval customers at DefExpo, Rolls-Royce will be showcasing cutting-edge solutions including full electric propulsion (IFEP) as well as advanced offerings such as the mighty MT30 - the world's most power-dense marine gas turbine in service today with destroyers, frigates and aircraft carriers. MT30 offers a superior power-to-weight ratio, generating up to 40MW from a 30-tonne packaged unit, and offers ship designers much more options and flexibility in designing the naval vessels of tomorrow.

For the past nine decades, Rolls-Royce has been serving the Indian armed forces with advanced technology products and solutions to power land, naval and air defence capabilities.

The company has expanded its footprint in India with a robust ecosystem comprising supply chain, manufacturing, research and development, digital, service delivery and high-skilled engineering capabilities. Rolls-Royce's Power Systems business will be also showcasing its advanced solutions for naval and land defence at the expo.

