RS Dy Chairman Harivansh meets his S Korean counterpart on sidelines of G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Jakarta

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh met his South Korean counterpart, Kim Young Joo, in Indonesia's Parliament while attending the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Jakarta.

As per the statement of Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha's office, during the meeting, the Deputy Speaker of Korea emphasized the importance of the overall relationship between India and the Republic of Korea.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh spoke about the 'special strategic partnership' between the two countries. He also underlined the need to not only maintain but further enhance the frequency and level of contact between the legislatures of the two countries.

Harivansh reminded his counterpart of the long history of people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

He recounted the princess of Ayodhya marrying Kim Suro of Gaya confederacy in 48 A.D. He also spoke of the positive role of India in Korea's independence, holding free and fair elections in the Republic of Korea and resolving the humanitarian issues arising out of conflict.

Harivansh took the opportunity to assure Kim Young Joo of all possible assistance for his proposed visit to India in the near future.

Earlier, on Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the Presiding Officers of G-20 Parliaments on the theme "Effective Parliament, Vibrant Democracy," where he said that the Russia-Ukraine crisis has adversely affected food and energy security in the world and India firmly believes that such conflicts should be resolved through mutual dialogue and diplomacy.

"It is in this spirit that India has called for supporting multilateralism for global peace and stability so that we can unite to address the challenges facing the world and find solutions in accordance with the aspirations of the people," Birla added.

Birla said that the global instability caused by COVID-19 had created a food and energy security crisis worldwide. "This has significantly increased concerns regarding food and energy security for developing countries and weaker sections of society," he added.

Om Birla and Harivansh reached Jakarta on Wednesday and were welcomed by the Indian Ambassador to Indonesia, Manoj Bharti.

Speaker Birla and the Indian parliamentary party welcomed the P-20 summit being held in Indonesia.

The organization of the parliaments of G-20 countries is P-20. It represents 80 per cent of the world's GDP and 75 per cent of trade. It also represents two-thirds of the world's population.

( With inputs from ANI )

